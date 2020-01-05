Boomerang Concert Series – Two, January 18 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre , @ Rotary Hall Studio Theatre

Chilliwack – Passionate and local, Boomerang highlights musical talent from Chilliwack.

Music talent electrifies the stage as Boomerang shines the spotlight on an incredible local artist! One local musician will use everything they’ve learned to make Boomerang an unforgettable night of live entertainment. Their passion will inspire and show just what incredible heights can be reached through their hard work.

On January 18, local musician Brook Potter will be heading a fantastic lineup of musicians that will push boundaries and prove that the hard work you put out into the world can lead to amazing opportunities. Boomerang is the place to be if you’re looking for a fun evening out or want to come out and support the local music scene.

All seats are $10 in the more intimate part of the Cultural Centre, the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre.

Ticket information can be found here.