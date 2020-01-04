TWU Sports Saturday – Major Loss For Rugby

Men’s Rugby

Moraga, Calif. – Playing in just their third 15s match in program history, Trinity Western’s men’s rugby team lost 96-0 against Saint Mary’s College, who is currently ranked No. 4 in the D1A rankings, Saturday.

A veteran Gaels side, who has played in five of the last seven D1A national championship matches, put up 53 points in the first half before adding 43 points in the second half.

The Spartans men’s 15s side is now 1-2 overall since re-launching the program this past fall, including a win over UBC Okanagan (43-20) and a loss to the Surrey Beavers (31-13).

TWU will now prepare to travel to play University of Washington Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at IMA Sports Field.