Temperature Records In Valley For January 1,3

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett , Environment Canada Volunteer) – With sub tropical moisture & gusty south west winds, temperatures spiked Friday evening , January 3rd , to a record breaking 15.0 C, 11.6 C above normal and smashing the previous record of 12.8 C in 1953.

On January 1st , a record breaking 13.5 C, 10.2 C above normal occurred. (Previous record high max was 12.5 C on January 1st 1981.)

Abbotsford also flirted with 15C.

Welcome to the Pineapple Express of 2020.