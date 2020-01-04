Temperature Records In Valley For January 1,3

Posted By: Don Lehn January 4, 2020

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett , Environment Canada Volunteer) – With sub tropical moisture & gusty south west winds,  temperatures spiked Friday evening , January 3rd , to a record breaking  15.0 C, 11.6 C above normal and smashing the previous record of 12.8 C in 1953.

On January 1st , a record breaking 13.5 C, 10.2 C above normal occurred. (Previous record high max was 12.5 C on January 1st 1981.)

Abbotsford also flirted with 15C.

Welcome to the Pineapple Express of 2020.

