Abbotsford Police – Empties For Chopper- Helping An Officer In Need – January 19

Fraser Valley – Star 98.3 and the Chilliwack Coliseum present the Empties for “Chopper” Bottle Drive Sunday, January 19th at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The community has rallied BIG behind Abbotsford Police Cst. Ryan “Chopper” Masales and his fight with brain cancer, but there’s still lots of money to be raised to cover the bills

On January 19th, before the 2pm Chiefs game, a collection set up will be outside the Chilliwack Coliseum, collecting bottles and cans for “Chopper”.

The Chilliwack Bottle Depot has also set up an account open for anyone wishing to drop off early – just quote account “Empties for 98.3.” and your empties will be donated to the cause.

McDonald’s will be on site at the Coliseum on bottle drive day and will be providing free coffee and donuts for those dropping off donations.

His wife has set up a GoFundMe account which is here.

Estelize Masales wrote: Please help me raise money for my husband Ryan aka Chopper.He has been fighting Glioblastoma Multiforme for the past 3 years and unfortunately his last MRI showed that his cancer is growing despite treatment. We have now exhausted all conventional treatments available in Canada. A genome map of Ryan’s tumor shows that he has the biomarkers for a Phase 0 study being performed at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This means that the treatment there could possibly be extremely effective in treating his deadly condition. The treatment involves amongst others, a brain surgery,MRI and several blood labs for which MSP will not provide us any funding and will cost us approximately$200 000 in Canadian funds. I will not let this stop me and am determined to raise the funds. Ryan spent his career as a police officer keeping the community safe, putting his life on the line on many occasions to save that of others . Now that he is fighting for his own life , I feel that he deserves help. Any help is greatly appreciated. I also accept interac e-transfers to estelize@gmail.com if you choose to do so instead of donating from this page.Please be sure to visit fightchopper. wordpress.com as well as check out the updates on our campaign attached to this page for updates on Ryan or to learn more about him and other ways to support our cause.Thank you !