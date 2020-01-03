Avalanche Rating Now Extreme For South Coast

Revelstoke – With the wind, the mass snow dump in higher elevations and the fluctuating temperatures that have flirted with 10C, its is the perfect and dangerous mix.

Avalanche Canada stated on their website – Expect to find rapidly changing conditions with elevation. Travel in alpine and treeline avalanche terrain is not recommended. Travel below treeline will require conservative decision-making if you find 20 cm or more of dry snow, as it may not bond well to the snowpack.

This was issued 4PM on Friday and expected to last to at least 5PM on Saturday.

Website information can be found here.

Travel and Terrain Advice

Travel in alpine terrain is not recommended.

Make observations and assess conditions continually as you travel.

Be alert to conditions that change with elevation.

Avoid areas with overhead hazard.