Day Two Of 2020 Windy Conditions In The Valley

Fraser Valley – New Years Day brought a windy start to 2020 and January 2 will not be any different.

Thu 00:52: Special weather statement in effect: Thu 00:43 to Thu 16:43. https://t.co/XDI7Z66BXa pic.twitter.com/6gzZdrMXRa — WX Chilliwack (@ww_chilliwack) January 2, 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

A strong Pacific storm is on the way for this afternoon and Friday for the BC coast.



The storm will approach the coast today. Precipitation spreads onto Vancouver Island late this morning and onto the south coast early this afternoon. Strong southeasterly winds will also develop this afternoon.



Initially temperatures will be cold enough to allow some of the precipitation to start as wet snow over higher elevations of Vancouver Island and the south coast.



By this evening warm air accompanying the storm will drive freezing levels and temperatures higher so that precipitation changes to rain for most communities. The exception may be Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler where snow could persist longer.



The heavy rain and strong winds continue all day on Friday. The highest rainfall amounts will be over the central coast, north and west Vancouver Island. Areas of Squamish, northern sections of Metro Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley will also significant amounts of rainfall.



In areas where snow does accumulate, a higher chance of localized flooding is possible due to rain on snow.