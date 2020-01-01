Chiefs Brian Maloney To Coach In CJHL Prospects Game

Calgary (CJHL) – The Canadian Junior Hockey League, in partnership with the National Hockey League and Hockey Canada, as well as in conjunction with NHL Central Scouting, announced the head coaches for the upcoming CJHL Prospects Game, which goes Tuesday, January 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Dave Andreychuk Arena in Hamilton, Ont.

Guiding Team East behind the bench will be Timmins Rock (NOJHL) head coach Corey Beer while Brian Maloney of the Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL) will lead Team West.

The 35-year-old Beer, who hails from Oshawa, Ont., recently returned from Dawson Creek, B.C., where as a member of the coaching staff for Team Canada East, helped lead his side to a silver medal performance at the World Junior A Challenge.

He was also an assistant with the Cobourg Cougars (OJHL) that won the 2017 National Jr. A Championship.

Now in his third season with Timmins, his Rock squad currently boasts a 26-5-1-1 record in NOJHL play, sitting just two points shy of a share of first place overall in the 12-team league, while also holding games in hand.

As for the 41-year-old Maloney, the Bassano, Alta., product, is in his third year on the Chilliwack coaching staff and second as head coach.

Maloney too participated in the World Jr. A Challenge as video coach for Team Canada West.

His earlier efforts behind the bench helped the Chiefs win a Canadian National Jr. A crown on home ice in 2018.

Also serving as Chilliwack’s general manager, Maloney sees his team sitting in second spot in the BCHL’s Mainland Division with an 18-11-5-4 record where they sit seventh in the 17-team loop in goals for and fifth in fewest goals-allowed.

As a player, he competed with the Chiefs in the BCHL back in the 1990s before going on to attend Michigan State University on NCAA Division I scholarship.

“We congratulate both Corey and Brian on being named the head coaches for the CJHL Prospects Game,” offered CJHL president Brent Ladds.

“Both gentlemen are highly regarded, have achieved tremendous success in their coaching careers and are well deserving of this opportunity,” added Ladds.

Further information on the CJHL Prospects Game, including naming the remaining members of the coaching staffs, on-ice officials, broadcasters and ticket information for will be announced in the coming days.

ABOUT THE CJHL PROSPECTS GAME

The CJHL Prospects Game is one of the premier Junior A hockey events in the country and provides tremendous exposure for CJHL players to play in front of scouts from all over the hockey world – including the NHL, CHL, NCAA and U Sports.

The President’s Cup is awarded to the winning team in the CJHL Prospects Game.

From 2005 until 2008, the event ran as a single game, but starting in 2009 the President’s Cup was played as a two-game series where the combined score of the games determined the winner of the title.

The contest has now gone back to a single-game format along with player testing, both on-ice and off-ice, having been introduced. Since its inception, Team West has won nine times while Team East has come away victorious on five occasions.

The CJHL Prospects Game will also be streamed live online via HockeyTV.com.