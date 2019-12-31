Salmon, Cedar, Water Ceremony January 1, 2020

Chilliwack – The New Year will start with the usual Polar Bear plunges as well as this event in Chilliwack.

A Salmon, Cedar and Water Ceremony at 10AM New Years Day off the Vedder River (Parking at Vedder Bridge Rotary Trail Parking Lot).

Salmon and Environmental activist Eddie Gardner posted to social media:

We begin the New Year with a fresh new start honouring great sustainers of life – Water, Salmon, Cedar. This year, we will be singing medicine songs for waters of life, sacred salmon and Xá:lpeyelhp (cedar trees). We will be ever more committed to doing our part to restore and protect what bring so much life to this beautiful part of Mother Earth we share with the ones that swim, fly, crawl, walk on legs, flutter and grow roots into the earth. Putting are minds and heart together as one (Lets’e mot, Lets’e Th’ale), our collective prayers will bring the energies of love, respect and gratitude to where it is needed the most. Industrial fish farms, big oil, and irresponsible mining practices are among some of the corporate interests that need to be held accountable for destroying what supports our fragile eco-systems.

After the ceremony, we are all invited to the Tractor Grease Cafe situated at 48710 Chilliwack Lake Rd. Our hands go up to Jeff Bonner for opening up the Cafe for what has become an annual event! We will enjoy some good food, share some songs, and have our Wild Salmon Defenders Alliance T-Shirts and Hoodies for sale. We will also have some special canned Spring Salmon for sale as well! There will also be a give-a-way as well! We will share some of the accomplishments WSDA made in 2019, and provide our vision for 2020 and how people can help!

Everyone is invited to this family event! OCM!