chillTV’s 2019 Top Stories – Chilliwack, Eastern Fraser Valley (VIDEO)

The chillTV Year In Review: Top stories of 2019 1. MISSING PERSONSGrace Baranek, John Pop, Valentina Kushnareva, Timothy Marc Delahaye, Kristofer Courture2. BIG BUSINESS Molson Coors opens Major redevelopment of Cottonwood and Chilliwack Malls 3. RAINBOW CROSSWALKS 4. BIG FIRES Fire at Windsor Plywood/Canadian Liquidation Park Ridge Condo Fire 5. HOUSING RAN – New Housing Tower, Portal Homeless Shelter Social Housing – Old Traders Inn site opens 6. Diane Janzen returns to politics 7. Barry Neufeld vs Glen Hansman and Dan Coulter 8. Fantasy Farms vs ALR 9. Five homicides in Chilliwack – four unsolved—all four considered targeted 10. Federal Election – Mark Strahl new Conservative Party Whip 11. Spy Cameras found at Planet Fitness 12. New Arts High School at old UFV Downtown Campus 13. Bronze plaques at Chilliwack Museum stolen 14. Coneheads melts away 15. Chilliwack Alano Club financial woes 16. On-going call for Highway 1 widening 17. New Chilliwack Curling Club opens 18. Chilliwack Fair again in cross-hairs of animal activists 19. Third Ice Sheet at Sardis Sports Complex (Twin Rinks) opens 20. Chiefs News…Chiefs President Glen Ringdall retires; Chiefs unveil 30th Anniversary logo; Chilliwack Coliseum renamedAND… "ChillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn" goes live March 2019!