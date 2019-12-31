chillTV’s 2019 Top Stories – Chilliwack, Eastern Fraser Valley (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – HAPPY NEW YEAR #chilliwack!
The chillTV Year In Review: Top stories of 2019
1. MISSING PERSONS
Grace Baranek, John Pop, Valentina Kushnareva, Timothy Marc Delahaye, Kristofer Courture
2. BIG BUSINESS
Molson Coors opens
Major redevelopment of Cottonwood and Chilliwack Malls
3. RAINBOW CROSSWALKS
4. BIG FIRES
Fire at Windsor Plywood/Canadian Liquidation
Park Ridge Condo Fire
5. HOUSING
RAN – New Housing Tower, Portal Homeless Shelter
Social Housing – Old Traders Inn site opens
6. Diane Janzen returns to politics
7. Barry Neufeld vs Glen Hansman and Dan Coulter
8. Fantasy Farms vs ALR
9. Five homicides in Chilliwack – four unsolved—all four considered targeted
10. Federal Election – Mark Strahl new Conservative Party Whip
11. Spy Cameras found at Planet Fitness
12. New Arts High School at old UFV Downtown Campus
13. Bronze plaques at Chilliwack Museum stolen
14. Coneheads melts away
15. Chilliwack Alano Club financial woes
16. On-going call for Highway 1 widening
17. New Chilliwack Curling Club opens
18. Chilliwack Fair again in cross-hairs of animal activists
19. Third Ice Sheet at Sardis Sports Complex (Twin Rinks) opens
20. Chiefs News…
Chiefs President Glen Ringdall retires; Chiefs unveil 30th Anniversary logo; Chilliwack Coliseum renamed
AND…
“ChillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn” goes live March 2019!
