Chiefs Lose Again In Shootout…Again to Express

Coquitlam – There are times in sports where one team has the number of the other. This seems to be the case. In the weekend home and home series with Coquitlam, the Chilliwack Chiefs lost Saturday, 5-4 to the Express in the Shootout. It happened again on Sunday in Coquitlam with the Express with the Express winning 3-2 in a SO infront of 778 fans at the Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre .

Box Score is here.