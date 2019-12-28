BC Transit New Year’s Service For Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Fraser Valley – The Eastern Fraser Valley will once gain have changes to the bus system to accommodate their holiday schedule.
This includes the FVX#66 From Chilliwack to Langley.
For more information, schedules, service updates and alerts in Chilliwack, visit bctransit.com/chilliwack.
Chilliwack & FVX
December 27–28 Regular Service
December 29 Sunday Service
December 30-31 Regular Service
January 1 Sunday Service
January 2 Regular Service
Agassiz-Harrison-Hope
December 27–28 Regular Service
December 29 No Service
December 30-31 Regular Service
January 1 No Service
January 2 Regular Service
