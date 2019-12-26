Potential For 5 cms Of Snow For Eastern Fraser Valley

Chilliwack – A cool air mass hitting a moist air mass has the potential of rain for Metro Vancouver and the Valley, but East of Chilliwack may become a little white. So the White Christmas is a little late. Note that this is also dependent on elevation as well.
8 AM PST Thursday 26 December 2019
Special weather statement from Environment Canada in effect for:
- Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley – east including Hope
- Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford
Higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and portions of the Fraser
Valley are likely to receive small accumulations of snow tonight.
A front moving southward along the B.C. coast will meet a somewhat cool airmass in place over the lower mainland early this evening. Initially, precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain and 2 to 4 cm can be expected over higher terrain and in the Fraser Valley. Up to 5 cm is forecast for the eastern Fraser Valley.
Precipitation will transition to rain near midnight over Metro Vancouver while the eastern Fraser Valley may remain as snow until Friday morning.
