Potential For 5 cms Of Snow For Eastern Fraser Valley

Chilliwack – A cool air mass hitting a moist air mass has the potential of rain for Metro Vancouver and the Valley, but East of Chilliwack may become a little white. So the White Christmas is a little late. Note that this is also dependent on elevation as well.

Thu 08:07: Special weather statement in effect: Thu 07:58 to Thu 23:58. https://t.co/XDI7Z66BXa pic.twitter.com/zpRcrBJS4n — WX Chilliwack (@ww_chilliwack) December 26, 2019

8 AM PST Thursday 26 December 2019

Special weather statement from Environment Canada in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and portions of the Fraser Valley are likely to receive small accumulations of snow tonight.



A front moving southward along the B.C. coast will meet a somewhat cool airmass in place over the lower mainland early this evening. Initially, precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain and 2 to 4 cm can be expected over higher terrain and in the Fraser Valley. Up to 5 cm is forecast for the eastern Fraser Valley.



Precipitation will transition to rain near midnight over Metro Vancouver while the eastern Fraser Valley may remain as snow until Friday morning.