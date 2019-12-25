Holiday BC Transit Service For Abbotsford, Mission Including Free NYE Service

Central Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Mission) – The holiday season is upon us and that means buses will be running on adjusted schedules.

In addition, the City of Abbotsford, the District of Mission and BC Transit are pleased to offer FREE New Year’s Eve extended service on local routes from 6:00 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.

Check the holiday service in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System so you can plan your trips ahead.

Holiday Service

Central Fraser Valley

December 24 – Regular Service

December 25 & 26 – Sunday Service in Abbotsford*

December 27–30 – Regular Service

December 31 – Regular Service with Extended Free Evening Service from 6:00 p.m. 2:30 a.m.

January 1 – Sunday Service in Abbotsford*

January 2 – Regular Service Resumes

Fraser Valley Express

December 24 – Regular Service

December 25 & 26 – Sunday Service

December 27–30 – Regular Service

December 31 – Regular Service

January 1 – Sunday Service

January 2 – Regular Service