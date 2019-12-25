BC Transit Holiday Service For Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Fraser Valley – The Eastern Fraser Valley will once gain have changes to the bus system to accommodate their holiday schedule.

This includes the FVX#66 From Chilliwack to Langley.

Keep this guide handy. For more information, schedules, service updates and alerts in Chilliwack, visit bctransit.com/chilliwack.

Chilliwack & FVX

December 24 Regular Service

December 25–26 Sunday Service

December 27–28 Regular Service

December 29 Sunday Service

December 30-31 Regular Service

January 1 Sunday Service

January 2 Regular Service

Agassiz-Harrison-Hope

December 24 Regular Service

December 25–26 No Service

December 27–28 Regular Service

December 29 No Service

December 30-31 Regular Service

January 1 No Service

January 2 Regular Service