2019 Operation Red Nose Is Available In The Valley- Volunteers Are Needed – Abby/CHWK Info

Fraser Valley – Once again, Operation Red Nose is rolling again. Their service helps you get to and from your Christmas and Holiday celebrations safely. But this service does not run on inertia.

Volunteers are needed and you can register now and that will include a criminal background check.

The running of the Noses ( yes we had to go there, again) is to get you home from the house party or Xmas work function.

For Abbotsford/Mission – Facebook info is here.

For Chilliwack – Operation Red Nose Volunteer Applications are now available at the RCMP Detachment on Airport Road, or download at operationrednose.com. Proudly hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Sardis, with all proceeds benefiting children in Chilliwack. Facebook info is here.