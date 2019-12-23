Holiday Reminder From BC Centre for Disease Control, Cook Your Turkey Thoroughly

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – No one has the time to get sick during the holidays and illness from Salmonella can wipe you out so experts from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) are reminding people to cook their turkeys thoroughly and practice good food safety.

The warning stems from an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella in Canada linked to raw turkey and chicken. There have been 31 cases in B.C. and 126 nationwide since 2017. Epidemiologists often observe an increase in cases after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Salmonella illness can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps that develop 12 to 72 hours after infection and usually last four to seven days.

To prevent sickness from Salmonella from raw turkey or poultry: