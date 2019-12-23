Holiday BC Transit Service For Abbotsford, Mission Including Free NYE Service

Central Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Mission) – The holiday season is upon us and that means buses will be running on adjusted schedules.
In addition, the City of Abbotsford, the District of Mission and BC Transit are pleased to offer FREE New Year’s Eve extended service on local routes from 6:00 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.
Check the holiday service in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System so you can plan your trips ahead.
Holiday Service
Central Fraser Valley
December 24 – Regular Service
December 25 & 26 – Sunday Service in Abbotsford*
December 27–30 – Regular Service
December 31 – Regular Service with Extended Free Evening Service from 6:00 p.m. 2:30 a.m.
January 1 – Sunday Service in Abbotsford*
January 2 – Regular Service Resumes
Fraser Valley Express
December 24 – Regular Service
December 25 & 26 – Sunday Service
December 27–30 – Regular Service
December 31 – Regular Service
January 1 – Sunday Service
January 2 – Regular Service
