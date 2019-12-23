2020 BC Transit Expansion In Central Valley – Abbotsford, Mission

Abbotsford/Mission – BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the District of Mission are announcing a service expansion of 12,500 service hours for the Central Fraser Valley Transit System effective January 5, 2020.

The service expansion will include 10,000 service hours in Abbotsford, which will implement improvements to routes:

· 1 Highstreet/UFV

o More trips on weekdays and Saturdays

· 2 Highstreet/McMillan

o More trips on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays

o All Sunday trips will now extend to the Abbotsford Recreation Centre

· 3 Clearbrook/Huntingdon

o More trips on Saturdays

· 7 Sumas Mountain

o Minor weekday service improvements to better match demand

This expansion will also include service level and schedule changes to improve service reliability on the following routes:

· 5 Clearbrook/Bourquin

· 6 Gladwin

· 12 UFV/Bourquin Peak

· 21 Aldergrove/Abbotsford

The route 31 Abbotsford/Mission Connector will see additional service to operate on stat holidays.

This expansion will include 2,500 service hours to local routes in Mission. The following routes will see service changes:

· Sunday and Holiday service will now be provided on all routes within Mission

· 40 East Mission Night

o This route will be discontinued and replaced by routes 33 Cedar Valley and 34 East Side on Sundays and holidays and in the evenings on Weekdays and Saturdays

For more information on routes, fares and schedules, visit https://www.bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley or pick up the new Rider’s Guide.