Chilliwack Fire – Grow Op On Elk View Road Goes Up In Flames

Chilliwack – On Saturday afternoon around 4:30PM (December 21) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 50000 block of Elk View Road.

On arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke showing from a two storey shop structure and immediately determined that the fire would be defensive and called for a 2nd alarm.

The shop was used for marijuana grow operation.

Fire crews gained access to the fire within the shop and were able to ventilate and extinguish the fire that was burning within the marijuana grow operation.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department