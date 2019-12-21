Abbotsford Pilots Shutout At Home By Richmond – Now On Xmas Break

Abbotsford – With the last home game of the 2019 calendar year taking place on Friday night, the Abbotsford Pilots (12-19-0-1) were shut out 2-0 by the visiting Richmond Sockeyes (20-8-1-4) at MSA Arena. Rookies were in the pipes with varying results. In his 7th straight start for the Pilots, Brock Machholz made 43 stops while Braedy Euerby of the Sockeyes made only 15 saves for his first shutout of the season. Richmond was able to keep the Pilots shot totals to single digits in each period, outshooting the home team drastically. The Sockeyes also had the bulk of power play attempts with 7 throughout the night, but neither team was able to capitalize.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

The visitors opened the scoring 5:49 into the game with Garrett Wicks entering the offensive zone on the right wing. With the puck thrown down low, Nicholas Wilson tapped it into the slot where Mattias Hohlweg was stationed and he fired it for his 11th goal of the year.

Shots: 14-3 Richmond

2nd Period:

As the Sockeyes got set up in the offensive zone, Garret Wicks fed the puck to the right wing point for Chad Lore who unleashed a shot through traffic. Brock Machholz was not able to hang on the rebound and Michael Araki-Young retrieved loose puck and fired from the left circle for his 15th of the season at 11:03. Wicks was credited with the secondary assist, his second of the night.

Shots: 16-4 Richmond

3rd Period:

No scoring.

Shots: 15-8 Richmond

Final Score: Richmond Sockeyes 2 – Abbotsford Pilots 0

Final Shots: 44-15 Richmond Sockeyes

Braedy Euerby – 15/15 saves for Richmond, W (4-4-0)

Brock Machholz – 43/45 saves for Abbotsford, L (10-13-0)

Abbotsford Power Play: 0/3

Richmond Power Play: 0/7

3 Stars:

1) Mattias Hohlweg (RMD – 1G)

2) Michael Araki-Young (RMD – 1G)

3) Braedy Euerby (RMD – W)

Next Pilots Game: Saturday in Mission against the Outlaws at 6:45pm.