SPONSORED – Carter Hearing – Can’t Hear Santa? 50% Off Bluetooth Hearing Aids, Free Hearing Tests (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn December 20, 2019

Fraser Valley – Carter Hearing is a Fraser Valley based company of hearing professionals. Laura Carter and her staff have facilities that serve Chilliwack, Agassiz, Hope, Princeton and Lillooet.

Hearing the sweet sounds of Christmas is something that we all take for granted. However, missing out on those sounds due to hearing loss can be embarrassing and diff8icult to talk about.

Not with the staff at Carter Hearing.

Beat the Boxing Day rush with 50% off 2019 Top Technology, Bluetooth Hearing Aids.* (Reserve this incredible saving today!!! New inquiries only.*)

Only 2 pairs per Clinic for Boxing Day! Carter Hearing Chilliwack, Agassiz, Hope, Princeton, Lillooet.

Call toll free at 1 844-234-6665

Website Contact Information is here.

50% off 2019 Top Technology, Bluetooth Hearings, * only 2 pairs per Clinic for Boxing Day! Carter Hearing Chilliwack, Agassiz, Hope, Princeton, Lillooet. Reserve this incredible saving today!!!

Posted by Laura Carter on Saturday, December 14, 2019
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "SPONSORED – Carter Hearing – Can’t Hear Santa? 50% Off Bluetooth Hearing Aids, Free Hearing Tests (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.