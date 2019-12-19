Agassiz RCMP Need Help To ID B&E Suspect from Evergreen Drive Break In

RCMP December 2019 Composite Sketch Of B&E Suspect

Posted By: Don Lehn December 19, 2019

Agassiz – Agassiz RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the person in a composite drawing of a break and enter suspect.

The sketch is being circulated following reports received by the Agassiz RCMP on November 27, 2019 of a series of break and enters in the 1700-block of Evergreen Drive.  As police gathered evidence in their investigation witnesses noted the suspicious behaviour of a man who appeared out of place in the neighbourhood. 

Anyone with information to identify the subject in the drawing is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

