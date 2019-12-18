RCMP – BC Wide Warrant For Alexis Neill – Robbery, Kidnapping

Chilliwack – A British Columbia wide warrant of arrest has been issued for Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill, 26, of Chilliwack for robbery and kidnapping.

RCMP caution the public if sighted, do not attempt to apprehend Ms. Neill and immediately call 911.

Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill is described as:

Alexis Neill Courtesy RCMP

Caucasian female.

Height: 173 cm (5’8”).

Weight: 73 kg (161 lbs).

Eyes: Brown.

Hair: Black.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).