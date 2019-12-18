Manning Bear Bear Chair Opens Saturday December 21

Manning Park – Manning Park Resort is incredibly excited to invite you to the Grand Opening of the new quad chairlift – the Bear Chair.

Skiiers wwill get their chance for fun on Saturday, December 21st when the new Doppelmayr quad chairlift will be open for the season

The lifts will open at 9AM.

With conditions looking favourable, they are hoping to open the Bear Chair, as well as the Blue Chair, Handle Tow and T-bar for this weekend. (Not all terrain is expected to be open) The Polar Coaster is not yet open.

The Nordic trails will also be groomed on the upper trails around Strawberry Flats. The Park will open up as much as they are able to. The Nordic Centre will open 7 days a week starting December 21st for cross-country tickets lessons and rentals, as well as snowshoe tickets and rentals.