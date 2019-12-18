Abbotsford Police Christmas Youth Campaign – Think Of Me

Abbotsford – This holiday season, Abbotsford residents may receive a heartfelt, personalized reminder to drive “safe and sober” on our community’s roadways.

According to ICBC, there are an average of 1,500 impaired driving-related crashes in the Lower Mainland every year. Last year alone, these crashes killed 17, and injured another 860.

The Abbotsford Police Department, in partnership with BC Liquor Stores, the Abbotsford School District and ICBC, launched the “Think of Me” project to remind motorists to take extra care on our roadways. The “Think of Me” bag decorating program originally started as a cooperative project, with the idea that BC Liquor Store customers will see a road safety message created by a child in their community and pause to think about the impact drinking and driving could have on that child and others. This program is very successful in helping to increase the awareness of impaired driving for students and BC Liquor Store customers.

Over 1000 “Think of Me” bags were designed by Abbotsford middle and high school students. These brown sleeve bags are adorned with colorful images and powerful messages important to our young people.

Kevin Godden, Superintendent of Schools, notes, “We fully support the work of the Abbotsford Police Department and ICBC to keep our citizens safe and are pleased to collaborate with them on this initiative.”

“If your holiday festivities involve alcohol, plan ahead for a safe ride home,” said Tanis Hatch, local ICBC road safety coordinator. “Arrange a designated driver, call a taxi, take transit or call Operation Red Nose – there are so many options to get home safe.”

The completed bags have been returned to local government liquor stores, where customers have started receiving them with their alcohol purchases.

Impaired driving has devastating consequences. We want to make sure you arrive home safely to your friends and family this season.

