RCMP Fraser Valley Stuff The Cruiser Brings 19,000 Pounds Of Groceries And $9,000

Fraser Valley – The RCMP thank everyone across the Upper Fraser Valley who came out to take part in the 11th annual Stuff the Cruiser Event. In total almost 19,000 pounds of groceries and $9,000 were generously stuffed into police cruisers by folks throughout the valley, surpassing organizers expectations and previous year’s numbers.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to what is being marked as a Stuff the Cruiser record for donations to local food banks in the Upper Fraser Valley,” says Superintendent Bryon Massie Officer in Charge of the UFVRD. “I saw a lot of smiles and good cheer shared by our officers and the people in the communities we serve.”

The numbers by Community Policing Office (CPO):

Chilliwack: 15,400 pounds of food and $2,658.

Agassiz: 1029 pounds of food and $1556.

Hope: 1087 pounds of food and $3,764.

Boston Bar: 988 pounds and $1003.