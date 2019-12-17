Neighbours Of Garrison Crossing – Another Valley Publication Disappears

Chilliwack – It’s sad when local media outlets, or any media in general, has to shut down, but that is the case for the magazine – Neighbours of Garrison Crossing. The final issue will be arriving in January. They just couldn’t find anyone to take on the role of publisher locally and they couldn’t afford to keep publishing it without advertisers to pay for it.

Local entrepreneur Glena Standeven took to social media to thank everyone involved with the monthly publication.

Our neighbors of garrison crossing magazine has been going in garrison since December 2015!

It was put out monthly by Best Version Media and we have been without a local publisher for over a year now since Lisa Kalinski moved on to other projects.

Without a publisher in place to secure new and continued advertisers there was no way to continue distributing the high quality, full colour 16 page magazine to over 2000 recipients in Garrison free of charge.

End of an era for sure! I came on board one month into production so I’ve met a lot of wonderful people over the past 4 years with incredible stories!

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading it over the years and I want to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who has submitted their stories, shared their pet photos, and sent me their lovely pictures to share in the magazine. It was definitely YOUR magazine and I was thrilled to be part of the neighborhood.

RIP Neighbours of Garrison Crossing.